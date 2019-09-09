FACE/OFF Will Get a Reboot at Paramount

Deadline reports that 1997 action thriller "Face/Off" will be rebooted at Paramount Pictures. The original film was directed by John Woo and starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage.

Oren Uziel will pen the script of the reboot, with David Permut executive producing.

In the original film, Travolta played FBI agent Sean Archer, who is obsessed with catching a homicidal sociopath named Castor Troy, who is responsible for killing the fed's son. THE AGENT undergoes facial transplant surgery and takes the mug of his nemesis so he can be sent to prison to find out a bomb's whereabouts and stop an attack. The plan goes awry when the bad guy wakes up and takes the face of the FBI agent. Soon, the new-faced Castor visits THE AGENT with the villainous face and takes glee in taunting him, telling him that the face surgeons have been killed, that the good guy is stuck with the face he hates most, and that the villain is going home to bed his wife and take over his home life.

Uziel wrote "22 Jump Street," "The Cloverfield Paradox," and "Sonic the Hedgehog."

Read the original story on Deadline.





