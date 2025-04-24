Ethan Coen Comedy HONEY DON'T! Sets Summer Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Honey, Don't, the forthcoming film from director Ethan Coen, has set a summer release date of August 22, following its world premiere at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is a dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church. Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans star in the film, with an ensemble that also includes Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Lera Abova, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, Talia Ryder, Kristin Connolly, Lena Hall, Don Swayze, Josh Pafchek, Kale Brown, Alexander Carstoiu, and Christin Antidormi.

Several cast members have Broadway backgrounds, including Lena Hall, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Nicola in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Gabby Beans was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Sabina in the 2022 production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth. Talia Ryder played the role of Hortensia in Matilda the Musical on Broadway and also had a role in Steven Spielberg's film version of West Side Story.

Often directing alongside his brother Joel, Ethan Coen's most recent solo feature was 2024's Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley and Beanie Feldstein. He wrote the script for this film with his wife, Tricia Cooke.

