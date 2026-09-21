Esther Wallace Talks Apparel Line Honoring Women's Basketball Legends On GMA

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Esther Wallace, a former basketball player turned entrepreneur, appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the apparel brand she founded, which produces one-of-a-kind designs honoring legends of women's basketball.

Wallace used the segment to walk through how her background as a player shaped the brand's mission, framing the clothing line as a way to spotlight figures in women's basketball history who she felt deserved greater recognition. Her transition from athlete to designer forms the throughline of the appearance, with Wallace positioning the apparel as both a business and a tribute to the sport that shaped her career.

The conversation centered on the creative process behind the designs, with Wallace detailing how she translates the achievements and legacies of women's basketball figures into wearable pieces. She described the brand as a personal project rooted in her own experience in the sport, giving the GMA audience insight into why she chose apparel as the medium for celebrating the game's history.

Wallace's appearance comes amid growing mainstream attention on women's basketball, and she used the platform to explain how she hopes the brand can help keep the sport's pioneers visible to new audiences discovering the game today.

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