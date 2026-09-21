Ari Emanuel Details His Rise In Hollywood In New Memoir ROLL THE CALLS

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Ari Emanuel appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss his new memoir, ROLL THE CALLS, walking through the arc of his career in the entertainment industry and the difficulties he faced building it. The Hollywood agent used the segment to reflect on how he navigated a competitive business to reach the position he holds today.

The conversation centered on Emanuel's professional trajectory, with the agent describing both the ambition that drove his rise and the setbacks that came along the way. Rather than glossing over the harder parts of his story, Emanuel used the appearance to speak candidly about the challenges baked into his account of working in Hollywood.

Much of the discussion focused on what readers can expect to find in ROLL THE CALLS itself, with Emanuel framing the book as a direct look back at the decisions and pressures that shaped his path in the industry. The memoir gives him a platform to lay out that history in his own words rather than through the lens of the deals and clients he has represented over the years.

Emanuel's GMA appearance gave the morning show's audience a firsthand account of the stories behind the memoir, with the agent using the interview to underscore how central perseverance was to his career before reaching the level of success detailed in the book.

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