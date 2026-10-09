Herbert Nordrum on Faking an English Accent With a Wine Cork
The Norwegian actor describes his first English-speaking film role and his reaction to seeing New York for the first time.
Herbert Nordrum appeared on TODAY to discuss his role as Col. Brandon in the new film adaptation of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, marking his first English-speaking role. The Norwegian actor explained the unconventional method he used to prepare for the part, which required him to adopt an English accent for the Jane Austen adaptation.
Nordrum told TODAY that he worked with a dialect coach and used a wine cork in his mouth as part of his preparation. "I worked really hard with a dialect coach and I started using a wine cork in my mouth..and when you take the cork out it suddenly becomes smooth but I did look like a psychopath on set," he said.
Nordrum also shared that the appearance marked his first visit to New York City, describing his reaction to the city upon arrival. "I've seen some smoke coming up from the streets. I filmed the smoke and I screamed 'I'm in New York!,'" he said. SENSE AND SENSIBILITY also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, George MacKay and Fiona Shaw.
Focus Features is set to release SENSE AND SENSIBILITY in theaters on October 16th. The film recently held its Los Angeles premiere, with Nordrum among the cast members in attendance.
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