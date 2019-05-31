Eryc Tramonn's Misfit Comedy LONERS Now Available on VOD

Loners Productions and Indie Rights are excited to announce the theatrical debut and Digital HD rollout of Eryc Tramonn's misfit comedy Loners. Following its beginnings as a stage production by Neil McGowan, Loners was developed into a feature film by producer/star Tyson Turrou as a comedic take on our current political climate and the government's inability to actually address the violence in our news. The film asks for answers to two of life's greatest questions: How to avoid the government, and how to make friends.

Loners is now available on Digital HD, including Amazon Instant Video, alongside a weeklong run at Los Angeles' Laemmle Music Hall beginning May 31. The film will premiere on additional Cable and Digital VOD in the coming weeks.

The film stars Khary Payton ("The Walking Dead"), Stephen Tobolowsky (Spaceballs, "Silicon Valley"), Brian Letscher, Melissa Paladino, Tyson Turrou, David Christian Welborn, Brenda Davidson, Michael Monks, Madeleine Woolner, Neil McGowan, Keith Stevenson, Kate Linder ("Young and the Restless") Will Greenberg (TBS' "Wrecked"), Rob Kerkovich ("NCIS: New Orleans")

On stepping into the director's chair, Tramonn said, "Loners presented a unique opportunity to engage an audience with humor while exploring a topical conundrum: In a world so socially connected, is there a connection between those who choose not to connect and those disconnected from reality? And of those disconnected, are they really connected to potential violence? Loners makes that connection in a world where President Camacho would be proud."

Rent or Buy Loners on Amazon Instant Video

In this biting satire set in the very near future, an ensemble of eccentric loners is forced to endure a government-mandated group therapy class called "Lone-Anon" as part of the "War on Loneliness," a misguided initiative to stem the growing tide of American violence. Led by an ineffectual therapist whose exercises become increasingly comical, the loners are thrust into a government conspiracy to justify its failing program. Now, in order to avoid being the latest introverts abducted by mysterious operatives, the group will have to do what terrifies them the most: stand up for their right to be alone, together.





