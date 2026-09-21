Ernest Harden Jr., 74, Recalls His Emotional Emmy Win Moment

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Ernest Harden Jr. reflected on the emotional weight of winning an Emmy during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, sharing with host Jennifer Hudson what the recognition meant to him at 74 years old. The conversation centered on the personal significance of the award and the feelings that surfaced for Harden as he looked back on the moment.

The sit-down gave Harden room to walk through the experience in his own words, offering the studio audience a glimpse into how the win has stayed with him over time. His comments focused on the emotional dimension of the honor rather than a recounting of career milestones, underscoring how meaningful the achievement remains for him decades into his career.

Harden's appearance leaned into reflection, with Hudson steering the discussion toward what it felt like to be honored for his work and how that recognition has shaped his outlook. The exchange gave viewers a more intimate look at the actor's perspective on his own legacy.

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