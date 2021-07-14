Epix Renews Dramedy BRIDGE AND TUNNEL for Season Two

Premium network EPIX® announced TODAY that BRIDGE AND TUNNEL has been renewed for a second season. Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), - who also stars - this six-episode, half-hour dramedy series set in the early 1980's revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. Production will commence in Fall 2021 in New York, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery), Caitlin Stasey (Reign, Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (9-1-1, Criminal Minds, Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why, Marvel's Runways), Brian Muller (The Deuce, Madame Secretary, The Good Wife) and Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight).

In addition to Burns, the series is also executive produced by Aaron Lubin (Something Borrowed, Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (The Village, Friends from College). BRIDGE AND TUNNEL is produced by EPIX Studios and is internationally distributed by MGM.

Edward Burns and Aaron Lubin have been producing partners at Marlboro Road Gang Productions for the past 20 years and recently completed Burns' 13th feature, Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies, which premiered to outstanding reviews at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Lubin and Burns also executive produced and Burns starred in the finale episode of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories for Amblin Partners, Universal Television and Apple Television, which premiered in March 2020 on Apple's new platform. Spielberg, Amblin and Lubin also executive produced Burns' police drama PUBLIC MORALS in which Burns wrote, directed, produced and starred in every episode for TNT.