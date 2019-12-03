Entertainment One Secures Global Distribution Rights To France 2's New Drama LA GARCONNE

Entertainment One (eOne) announced today it has acquired the international distribution rights to France 2's highly anticipated crime drama "La Garconne," from Paris-based, International Emmy-nominated production company, Mother Production and its co-producer Gedesel. The deal, which marks eOne's first French-language acquisition, was brokered by Noel Hedges, eOne's EVP, Acquisitions, International Distribution.

Set in Paris during the Roaring Twenties, "La Garçonne" follows Louise Kerlac (Laura Smet, Les Corps Impatients, Yves Saint Laurent) who witnesses the murder of a relative committed by government agents. A career forbidden to women at the time, Louise is convinced that joining the police will be her best hiding place and also provide the means to investigate the murder. She therefore assumes the identity of her twin brother Antoine (Tom Hygreck, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Dolmen) and enters the police force as a man. During this time, the disappearance of several young models posing for the painters of Montparnasse draws Louise, alongside Roman Ketoff (Grégory Fitoussi, Mr. Selfridge, Riveria), an attractive and maverick journalist, into the dark underbelly of high society, and forces her to confront certain truths about those she thought she knew well.

"It was about four years ago when I first heard about the concept for this project from the terrific team at Mother, and I was immediately fascinated by the superb mix of dynamic period detail and gripping crime story, combined with very contemporary themes about identity," commented Hedges. "Mother always brings a fresh, exciting vibrancy to their productions and together with a unique performance from Laura, we are hugely excited to bring the series to international audiences."

"With La Garçonne, we wanted to tackle contemporary issues, with a universal and playful approach. We fell in love with our main protagonist Louise, a woman who dressed up as her twin brother in order to save her life as well as assume a role that society would not permit. Accepting a man's job and refusing to go back to menial tasks, she frees her brother of the duties of a cop which was forced upon him by their father. We believe that a woman's emancipation is a fight for everyone's freedom," said Mother Production.

Alongside Smet, Fitoussi and Hygreck, the series also stars Jérôme Deschamps (The True Story of Puss'N Boots, Maigret), Aurélien Recoing (Blue is the Warmest Color, Time Out), Lily Fleur Pointeau (Ronin, Murphy's Law), Clément Aubert (Missions, Itineraire bis), Noémie Kocher (That Day, Quartier des Banques) and Aladin Reibel (Seconde B, The Red Summer).

Based on an original idea of Dominique Lancelot and Harold Valentin, "La Garçonne" is created and coproduced by Dominique Lancelot ("A Place to Call Home"), directed by Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp, Lost Girl), and produced by Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin (Call My Agent!) on behalf of Mother Production. The drama is a Mother Production and Gedesel/Tetra Media production for France 2.





