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Emmy Rossum on Julia Roberts as Her Kids' "Aunt Juju"

The actress also talked about her young daughter's early creative pursuits.

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Emmy Rossum discussed her family's close relationship with Julia Roberts during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson. Rossum spoke about how her children refer to Roberts as "Aunt Juju," giving Hudson and the studio audience a glimpse into the personal side of that friendship.

The conversation also turned to Rossum's 5-year-old daughter, who Rossum revealed is already working on writing her first movie. Rossum used the segment to describe her daughter's early creative efforts, offering Hudson's audience specific details about what that process has looked like at home.

The appearance kept its focus on these two personal threads, with Rossum moving between her daughter's budding interest in filmmaking and the family's bond with Roberts. Hudson's questions guided Rossum through both topics, letting her speak directly about life at home outside of her professional work.

Rossum's visit adds to a run of recent guests on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW who have shared personal stories and career reflections with Hudson, including Lisa Ann Walter's recollection of working with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg.

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