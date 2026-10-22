Emmy Rossum and La La Anthony Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Emmy Rossum shares stories about Julia Roberts and her five-year-old daughter's filmmaking, while La La Anthony discusses empty nesting and her friendship with Michelle.
Emmy Rossum joins THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW on Thursday, October 22, and chats about her intense training for her role in the critically acclaimed series Furious. She also shares stories about married life with her writer husband, how their daughter wrote her first film at just five years old, and the family's close relationship with Julia Roberts, including the special gifts from 'Auntie Juju!'
Plus, Emmy and Jennifer Bond over their shared love of opera and their dream of one day making a musical together! Emmy also reflects on recording her duet with Dolly Parton, sharing what a wonderful teacher the music legend was and how down-to-earth she was to work with.
Then, La La Anthony stops by to talk about her friendship with Michelle Obama and why she values her advice! Plus, La La shares tips with Jennifer on navigating life as an empty nester. She also reveals she is open to dating and what she is looking for in a man! La La also dishes on reuniting with her Power family and shares why raising her son, Kiyan, is her greatest achievement.
THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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