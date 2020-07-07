Emmy Nominated Choreographer Chloé Arnold Makes Film Acting Debut

Emmy-nominated choreographer and International tap star Chloé Arnold stars in IN A BEAT which will be released free on Youtube this Friday, July 10 at 6pm PST / 9pm EST. The film features Ms. Arnold along with Cameron Elie in breakout performances inspired by the true story of a young autistic boy. The film also features Arthur Duncan, Karen McDonald, Maud Arnold and Internet sensations, The Syncopated Ladies.

IN A BEAT, the first film by filmmakers Natasha Mynhier and Jeff Hamerton, is a heartfelt drama set in 2013 that tells the unique story of Darrel's (Cameron Elie) coming-of-age journey to independence. His mother (Chloé Arnold), a caring single parent with little to no resources, struggles to juggle her aspirations as a tap dancer alongside raising her autistic son. To complement the 'parent perspective' on autism, the film highlights numerous unique moments of Darrel's undoubted empathy as he observes his mother and invests in her dreams. His loving personality presents itself throughout the film, culminating when he convinces her to let him stay home for a few hours while she attends the biggest audition of her career. But when unexpected circumstances surface, he must find a unique way to cope with his meltdown alone.

"Being part of IN A BEAT has been a powerful and impacting experience. THE VOICE of Black autistic children has not been amplified enough and through this film we hope to bring more awareness, attention, passion and activation," said Chloe Arnold. "Being a producer, choreographer and the actress in the film was truly empowering and also a great moment of reflection, growth and expansion."

The film release will be followed by a Q&A at 6:30pm PST / 9:30pm EST on Chloe Arnold's Instagram Live @chloearnoldtaps.To learn more please visit www.37laines.com/.

About Chloé Arnold:

Emmy-nominated choreographer and international tap star Chloé Arnold was discovered at a young age in Washington, DC by the legendary Debbie Allen. Chloé has performed on stages around the globe and her choreography has been featured on hit television shows such as So You Think You Can Dance, Good Morning America, THE TALK and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden and national commercials/print campaigns for Special K, Macy's, GAP, Aldo/Refinery 29, and Cantu. Chloé's is the Artistic Director & Founder of Syncopated Ladies, an all-female Tap company that are widely known for viral videos that have accumulated over 50 million views. Chloé along with her company performed live on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA and have had sold-out concerts in Los Angeles, Dubai, New York City and Washington, DC, receiving rave reviews in The New York Times and more. Chloé is also a female entrepreneur that holds a degree from Columbia University. She and her sister co-founded Chloé and Maud Productions and DC Tap Festival, and co-produced the award-winning documentary TAP WORLD with Hollywood Executive Producer Dean Hargrove.

About the Filmmakers - Natasha Mynhier and Jeff Hammerton:

Natasha Mynhier and Jeff Hammerton met in 2015 and have worked together on every project since. Together they have shot commercials for companies like Netflix, Marvel, Vogue and Viacom, as well as various other content including live events, dance films, music videos, and documentaries. They both shoot, direct, edit, make music - in short, they do whatever is necessary to get something made! In 2019, Natasha and Jeff started adding to their team at 37 LAINES to create a diverse crew of women and men who are pursuing the goal of making entertaining social awareness films together.

