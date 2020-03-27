Emmy Awards Nominations Delayed, Ceremony Stays Put

The Television Academy today announced changes to be implemented for the 72nd Emmy Awards® season in response to unprecedented challenges resulting from the virus pandemic.

These updates include a revised Emmy voting calendar, modification of the hanging episode rule for series and limited series, and suspension of For Your Consideration industry events.

Following discussions with key industry partners, the Television Academy Board of Governors voted to update THE EMMY AWARDS calendar to better accommodate ongoing changes and disruptions in production and programming schedules across all network, cable and streaming services. Key dates in the competition have been pushed back, and voting windows have shortened:

Revised Emmy Awards Calendar:

June 5: Entry Deadline

July 2: Nominations-round voting begins

July 13: Nominations-round voting ends

July 28: Nominations announced

August 21: Final-round voting begins

August 31: Final-round voting ends

Entry deadline Nominations-round voting begins Nominations-round voting ends Nominations announced Final-round voting begins Final-round voting ends

NOTE: There are no current plans to cancel or delay the Sept. 20 Emmy telecast or the Sept. 12 and 13 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. As national and statewide directives and mandates on the virus pandemic remain fluid, the Television Academy and broadcast partner ABC will monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Modification of Hanging Episode Rule (Series and Limited Series)

Due to production and programming delays, the Academy has extended the eligibility date for "hanging episodes" to June 30 (formerly May 31).

Series eligibility: To qualify for eligibility in the current eligibility year, the series must have premiered by the end of the eligibility year (May 31, 2020). If the series has one or more episodes that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, those episodes must be broadcast or posted on an accessible platform by June 30 to gain eligibility for the current eligibility year. A minimum of six eligible episodes is still required to qualify for series eligibility.

Limited Series eligibility: To qualify for eligibility in the current eligibility year, the limited series must have premiered by the end of the eligibility year (May 31, 2020). If the limited series has one or more episodes/parts that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, those episodes must be broadcast or posted on an accessible platform by June 30 to gain eligibility for the current eligibility year, provided the complete limited series is made available by the June 30 deadline. If those episodes/parts are not able to be broadcast/posted by June 30, then the complete limited series, along with the individual achievements, will be eligible in the subsequent eligibility year.





Related Articles View More TV Stories