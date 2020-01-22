Emmy-Award Winning Actress and Proud Trans Woman Trace Lysette Reveals Her New Show in Development

Emmy-Winning Actress Trace Lysette and proud Transgender Woman, has long embraced her authentic self, even as she braved difficulties and lived in survival mode.

In her candid interview with Ebby Magazine she exclusively reveals that she's developing a show about a, "white, working-class transgender woman from an urban area who has had a very unconventional life and is a survivor." She states, "It's important for us to be ready to receive stories from trans women who transitioned in the 90s. It was a very important time in our history where being trans was not something you really talked about."

She also talks about her pioneering roles in TV and film and the importance of finding one's tribe to survive and thrive. She also reveals how a tweet landed her in one of the season's hottest movies, JLo's Hustlers and opens up to the magazine about embracing her authentic self as she bravely dealt with various issues living in survival mode.

Even though she's come off a great year, with juicy roles in Amazon's Emmy-winning Transparent (as Shea opposite Jay Duplass' Josh) and Hustlers, Lysette says she doesn't always feel seen or equally compensated.

In the interview, Lysette states, "I've been thinking a lot about pay equity. I'm so grateful to do what I do for a living, especially coming from where I come from, but one goal of mine would be to get the financials to match up. It's nice to accumulate all of this work, acting credits, and these accomplishments, but at the end of the day, we all want to feel safe and secure. For me, it's about finding that project that makes me feel safe. Part of this feeling is tied to financial security and being able to take care of my mother. Having that feeling to focus on the art, instead of being in survival mode all the time, which has become my norm."

Lysette says she's proud of working to change the view of trans women, along with fellow pioneering LGBTQ advocates Laverne Cox and Candis Cayne, although it's not always been a picnic.

"It's not easy being a pioneer, so I think that's something that I'm proud of, being one of the first people to help kick open those doors. I was also really proud of Hustlers earlier this year because it was a major movie, and I got to play a character that wasn't even specifically trans. That was pioneering as well. I don't know, maybe someday somebody will take note of ALL THAT [laughs], but in the meantime, I'm still proud of what I've accomplished."

"I think it's just all of the trans women who came before me. Some of them were my girl-friends like Candis and Laverne and my peers. I'm constantly re-inspired by the resilience of trans women, over and over again. Until the world can get up to speed on what a lot of us go through and manage daily, I'm just in awe of ALL THAT we endure. Until the world can see some of our stories, they won't know all of the intricacies of what we navigate. Trans women as a whole inspire me, and they give me life."

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Caren





Related Articles View More TV Stories