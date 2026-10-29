 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Emma Roberts Opens Up on Julia Roberts and Marriage on Kimmel

The actress also talked about collecting baseball cards and opened a box of 1986 Fleer cards with Kimmel.

By:


Emma Roberts talked about her family ties to Julia Roberts during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, discussing what it has been like having the actress as her aunt. Roberts also addressed her own recent marriage as part of the conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Much of the appearance centered on Roberts' work on American Horror Story, where she discussed working alongside Gabourey Sidibe on the series. Sidibe recently appeared on the same program to discuss her own role on the show, including a scene that required her to eat her own arm.

Roberts also spent part of the segment discussing her hobby as a card collector. She and Kimmel opened a box of 1986 Fleer baseball cards together on air, going through the contents as part of the appearance.

The conversation moved between Roberts' personal life and her career, with the marriage discussion and the American Horror Story details giving Kimmel's audience a mix of family history and behind-the-scenes insight into the series. Sidibe's own appearance on the show covered similar territory from the production's set.

Recent Articles
Gabourey Sidibe on Eating Her Own Arm for American Horror Story
Gabourey Sidibe on Eating Her Own Arm for American Horror Story
10/28/2026
AHS 13 Designer Reveals Devil's Penthouse Secrets
AHS 13 Designer Reveals Devil's Penthouse Secrets
10/15/2026
Emma Roberts Talks AHS: 13 Costumes With Designers Eyrich, Crabtree
Emma Roberts Talks AHS: 13 Costumes With Designers Eyrich, Crabtree
10/9/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central Pixel
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts