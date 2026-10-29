Emma Roberts Opens Up on Julia Roberts and Marriage on Kimmel

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Emma Roberts talked about her family ties to Julia Roberts during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, discussing what it has been like having the actress as her aunt. Roberts also addressed her own recent marriage as part of the conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Much of the appearance centered on Roberts' work on American Horror Story, where she discussed working alongside Gabourey Sidibe on the series. Sidibe recently appeared on the same program to discuss her own role on the show, including a scene that required her to eat her own arm.

Roberts also spent part of the segment discussing her hobby as a card collector. She and Kimmel opened a box of 1986 Fleer baseball cards together on air, going through the contents as part of the appearance.

The conversation moved between Roberts' personal life and her career, with the marriage discussion and the American Horror Story details giving Kimmel's audience a mix of family history and behind-the-scenes insight into the series. Sidibe's own appearance on the show covered similar territory from the production's set.

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