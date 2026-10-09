Emma Roberts Talks AHS: 13 Costumes With Designers Eyrich, Crabtree
The conversation covers vintage finds and the process behind the anthology series' costume design.
Emma Roberts sat down with costume designers Lou Eyrich and Catherine Crabtree for the third episode of the AHS: 13 Official Podcast, trading stories about the wardrobe choices that have shaped AMERICAN HORROR STORY's latest season. The conversation centers on fashion, with the trio reminiscing about past costume moments from across the anthology series and discussing how vintage pieces and unexpected finds get incorporated into the show's look.
Roberts returns this season as Madison Montgomery, a role she has played across multiple installments of the anthology franchise. She previously discussed that return, along with her work alongside Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, in the podcast's second episode with co-star Joey Pollari. Eyrich and Crabtree serve as lead costume designers on the season, working alongside production designer Anu Schwartz.
The episode continues the format established by the podcast's earlier installments, which have paired cast and crew members for direct conversations rather than relying on an outside host. New episodes of AHS: 13 air on FX and stream on Hulu.
Roberts' appearance builds on her earlier remarks about joining the new season, detailed in a previous conversation covered by Emma Roberts Opens Up On Madison Montgomery Return For AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13, where she spoke about her path back to the role and her scenes with Lange and Paulson.
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