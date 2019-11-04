Elizabeth Gilbert's CITY OF GIRLS Will Be Adapted at Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Eat Pray Love" author Elizabeth Gilbert's latest novel will get a film adaptation from Warner Bros.

The script for "City of Girls" will be written by Michelle Ashford. Sue Kroll produces.

Set in the theater world of 1940s New York City, the book is described as a young woman's exploration of love, sex, self-discovery and friendship against a backdrop of world of dazzling artistes, glamorous showgirls and oversized theater personalities.

In the book, 19-year-old Vivian Morris is sent by her parents to live in Manhattan with her aunt. The latter just happens to own a crumbling midtown playhouse, and it's here she meets the people who will shape the rest of her life and where makes a mistake that will lead to a new understanding.

"More than any book I've ever written, City of Girls always felt like it wanted to be a movie," Gilbert said in a statement. "The entire time I was writing the novel, I was picturing it on the big screen. Something about the glittering and glamorous sex-appeal of the New York City theater world in the 1940s just demands to be brought to life in the most vivid and shining way. The fact that this will be a female-led production makes me happier still, because City of Girls was always meant to be a story for women, and about women."

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories