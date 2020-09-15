Election-Themed Puppet Special LET'S BE REAL Will Air on Fox

The special is produced by Robert Smigel.

FOX Entertainment has announced the all-new election-themed puppet special LET'S BE REAL, executive-produced by Robert Smigel ("Triumph the Insult Comic Dog"), and scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The satirical comedy event will cover politics, Pop culture and the 2020 election through topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces. Produced by Propagate, LET'S BE REAL is the first-ever collaboration between FOX Entertainment's Scripted and Unscripted departments.

"Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum," said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, and Rob Wade, the company's President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. "This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams."

Smigel added, "I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum. Oh, yeah - for me to poop on."

LET'S BE REAL is produced by Propagate in association with FOX Entertainment. Robert Smigel serves as writer and executive producer on the special. Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Kevin Healy are executive producers on behalf of Propagate; Gerald-Brice Viret for Canal+; while Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can't Stop Media also executive-produce. Rachael Field serves as a producer. Bruce Leddy directs the special. Puppet Heap created the puppets. LET'S BE REAL is based on the Canal+ format "Les Guignols." "Like" LET'S BE REAL on Facebook at /FOXTV. Follow the series on Twitter @FOXTV and join the conversation using #LetsBeReal. Check out photos and videos on Instagram at @FOXTV.

