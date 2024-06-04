Ektor River Cast in New Hallmark Series THE CHICKEN SISTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Variety has reported that Ektor River, who made his Broadway debut as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!, has been cast in The Chicken Sisters, a new Hallmark series based on the novel by KJ Dell’Antonia. Other cast members include Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick.

The show follows "a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – that has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides. When a popular cooking show comes to town, things get more complicated as sparks begin to fly and secrets are uncovered.” The series is currently in production and will air later this year.

In addition to his role in On Your Feet!, Rivera appeared in the recent West End production of Evita as Juan Peron. He has also appeared in many productions in Puerto Rico. Aside from his career as a musical theater performer, he is an accomplished painter and was recently commissioned by Lin-Manuel Miranda to paint a mural of EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

