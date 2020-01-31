Eight Chefs Face Off on VEGAS CHEF PRIZEFIGHT, Airing March 5

Culinary dreams come true in the new Food Network series Vegas Chef Prizefight, where the next generation of elite chefs embark on the toughest job interview of their lives for the opportunity to be named Head Chef at the brand-new $10 million restaurant at the Flamingo Las Vegas, right on the Vegas Strip. Each week, host Anne Burrell puts the chefs through their paces at a different restaurant within the Caesars Entertainment empire where they must take over a busy dinner service to prove they have the talent, leadership and determination to run a high-profile restaurant in Las Vegas, one of the biggest food cities in the country. With clashing egos, extraordinary dishes and unexpected twists and turns, the six-episode series mirrors real-life entry into the storied world of first-class restaurant kitchens. Restaurant experts Scott Conant and Regional President of Caesars Entertainment Eileen Moore, along with other special guests, join Anne in every drama-filled episode to determine who moves closer to getting a job offer that will alter the course of their career. Vegas Chef Prizefight premieres Thursday, March 5th at 10pm (all times ET/PT).

"The stakes are incredibly high in Vegas Chef Prizefight - winning this show will literally change someone's life, so there are real consequences for each dish," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. "Anne's experience in exclusive restaurant kitchens makes her the perfect chef to lead this search - she knows the skill, creativity and temperament needed to thrive in this world."

The chefs competing are: Brittney Brown (Detroit, Michigan); Jeffrey Compton (Auburn, Alabama); Julia Helton (Chicago, Illinois); Jeff Kraus (Tempe, Arizona); Janey Lyu (New York, New York); Lamar Moore(Chicago, Illinois); Roshara Sanders (Bridgeport, Connecticut) and Juan Zepeda (Denver, Colorado).

In the premiere episode, Anne and the chefs arrive at Caesars Test Kitchen and must show their culinary point of view using an ingredient beloved by high rollers and vacationers alike. They then proceed to an evening takeover of BLT Steak at Bally's Las Vegas where Anne, Scott, Eileen and guest Cliff Crooksdetermine which chef becomes the first to go bust. Upcoming episodes include a Mexican-inspired dinner at Guy Fieri's restaurant El Burro Borracho at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino featuring Hunter Fieri; a theater-worthy food spectacle with guests Penn Jillette, Maximillian Chow and Chef Dicky Fung at MR. CHOW at Caesars Palace; brunch battle at restaurant GIADA at The Cromwell Las Vegas with Giada De Laurentiis's head of culinary operations Lish Steiling and a fine dining excursion at Michelin star-starred Restaurant Guy Savoy, the crown jewel of Caesars Palace. In the super-sized 90-minute finale on Thursday, April 9th at 10pm, the last chefs standing go head-to-head and only one is offered the Head Chef position at the Flamingo Las Vegas.





