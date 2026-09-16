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Ed Sheeran Addresses Macklemore's Removal From His U.S. Tour

The Grammy winner broke his silence on the controversy during a morning show appearance.

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Ed SHeeran addressed the fallout over Macklemore's removal from his U.S. tour during an appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The Grammy-winning singer broke his silence on the decision to drop the rapper from the American leg of the tour after Macklemore made political speeches during his opening sets.

Sheeran, a multiple Grammy winner, used the segment to speak directly to the controversy rather than avoid it, giving viewers his first public comments since the news broke that Macklemore would no longer be joining him on U.S. tour dates.

The situation centers on remarks Macklemore made from the stage while opening for Sheeran, comments that were political in nature and ultimately led to his exit from that portion of the tour. Sheeran's comments on GOOD MORNING AMERICA offered his own account of how that decision came about and how he has responded to the reaction it generated.

The appearance gave Sheeran a platform to clarify his position on the matter directly to a national morning audience, addressing a story that had already drawn significant attention before he spoke publicly about it himself.

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