EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY To Air Pilot on FX

Freeform's new series "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," which The New York Times called "a charming dramedy, with an oddball voice and a bittersweet undercurrent," will have a special airing of its pilot episode on FX on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22, at 10 p.m. EST/PST.

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas' trip is extended due to his father's untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" is executive produced by Josh Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon Television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories