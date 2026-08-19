EUPHORIA Team Breaks Down Season 3 Cinematography and Editing Process

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EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson joined supervising editor Julio Perez and director of photography Marcell Rév in a new HBO Max behind-the-scenes video to discuss the cinematography and editing work behind Season 3 of the series. The segment focuses on the technical and creative process that shaped how the season looks and moves on screen.

The conversation centers on the collaborative relationship between Levinson, Perez and Rév, with the trio walking through the choices that went into crafting the season's visual identity. Rév speaks to the camera work behind key sequences, while Perez discusses how editing decisions were used to shape pacing and tone across episodes.

Much of the discussion highlights the level of detail involved in bringing the season to screen, with Levinson describing the process as a group effort built on close coordination between the writing, camera and editing teams. The video gives viewers a look at how specific scenes were constructed, from setup through final cut.

The featurette is part of HBO Max's behind-the-scenes coverage of EUPHORIA Season 3, offering fans additional context on the craftsmanship behind the show beyond what appears in the finished episodes.

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