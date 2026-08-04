LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Sets Guest Lineup for Aug. 4-11

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NBC has released the guest lineup for an upcoming stretch of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, with appearances scheduled from Henry Winkler, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, Nicholas Christopher, Aubrey Plaza, Gaten Matarazzo, Dan Bucatinsky, Colman Domingo, Scott MacArthur, Charlize Theron, Jorma Taccone, Rose Byrne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Matthew Rhys, and Sabrina Rudin.

Listings, August 4 – August 11

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler) and Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, & Nicholas Christopher (Chess). (OAD 4/20/2026)

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Aubrey Plaza (Kevin), Gaten Matarazzo (Pizza Movie), and Dan Bucatinsky (The Comeback). (OAD 4/21/2026)

Thursday, August 6: Guests include Colman Domingo (Michael; Euphoria) and Scott MacArthur (Running Point). (OAD 4/22/2026)

Friday, August 7: Guests include Charlize Theron (Apex) and Jorma Taccone (Over Your Dead Body). (OAD 4/23/2026)

Monday, August 10: Guests include Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Dog Day Afternoon). (OAD 4/27/2026)

**Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Ayo Edebiri (Proof), Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay), and Sabrina Rudin (Healthy with a Side of Happy). (OAD 4/28/2026)

**denotes changes or additions

The lineup spans stars promoting film, television, and stage projects, including Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit, and Nicholas Christopher discussing CHESS, and Colman Domingo appearing in connection with Michael and EUPHORIA.

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