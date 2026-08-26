Alexa Demie Breaks Down Maddy Perez's Hair and Makeup for EUPHORIA Season 3

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Alexa Demie sat down for a new HBO Max featurette to unpack the hair and makeup work behind her EUPHORIA character Maddy Perez, part of a broader breakdown of the looks that define Season 3 of the series. The segment gives Demie space to walk through the choices that shape Maddy's appearance on screen, offering a rare look at the process behind one of the show's most visually distinct characters.

Demie appears alongside fellow cast members Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo and Danielle Deadwyler, who each discuss the creative work behind their own characters' hair and makeup for the new season. Hair department head Kim Kimble and makeup department head Donni Davy join the cast to detail the design decisions that go into building EUPHORIA's signature aesthetic, from concept to execution.

The featurette centers on how the department heads collaborate with the cast to translate character psychology into physical style, a hallmark of EUPHORIA's visual identity since the series began. Kimble and Davy speak to the specific techniques used to bring each character's look to life for Season 3, giving viewers insight into the craft work that underpins the show's production.

The video offers fans a closer look at the collaborative process between actors and department heads that shapes EUPHORIA's distinct visual style, with each cast member reflecting on how their character's appearance has evolved into the new season.

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