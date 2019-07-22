EPIX Offers Early Access To PENNYWORTH With Free Trial Of EPIX Now

For a limited time, EPIX is offering a 30-day Free Trial of their streaming service EPIX NOW, available in the App store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Google Play for Android phones and tablets, Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV .

The offer coincides with the premiere of the highly-anticipated new original series Pennyworth , the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred set in off-center 1960's London. Viewers who sign up for the EPIX NOW Free Trial will have early access to the first episode of Pennyworth starting on 7/21, a full week before its official network premiere on 7/28. Episodes two and three will become available on 7/28, the day of the linear network premiere.

For a limited time, fans can sign up, with the 30 days beginning on the day of sign-up, to gain access to all of EPIX's critically acclaimed original programming and blockbuster movies, including the chance to binge watch the new series Perpetual Grace, LTD before its finale on 8/4. Consumers can continue the EPIX NOW service when the Free Trial ends for only $5.99 per month.

EPIX®, an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Perpetual Grace, LTD, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; Get Shorty, featuring Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano; spy thriller Deep State; docu-series Elvis Goes There with Elvis Mitchell and PUNK from John Varvatos and Iggy Pop, as well as upcoming premieres of new series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docu-series Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast and NFL: The Grind, from NFL FILMS and hosted by Rich Eisen. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.





