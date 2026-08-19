EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA to Premiere Finale on PBS

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PBS' six-part series EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA explores the 'Great Dying,' the most catastrophic mass extinction in the planet's history, when more than 80 percent of Earth's species vanished. The finale episode launches next Wednesday, Aug. 26. Episodes 1-5 are available to stream for free at PBS.org.

Episode 6, 'Who Survived the Great Dying (and Why),' premieres Wednesday, August 26th on the PBS App, PBS.org, and PBS stations (check local listings).

Hosted by science communicators and paleontology experts Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore, and Gabriel-Philip Santos, the six-part PBS Digital Studios series combines field exploration, expert insight, and cinematic storytelling to bring one of Earth's most dramatic chapters to life. Through stunning animations and newly created, scientifically informed reconstructions of prehistoric plants and animals, the series immerses audiences in a world of supercontinents, mega-monsoons, bizarre creatures, and planet-shaping catastrophes.

Building on nearly a decade of success as one of PBS's most popular digital science brands—with more than 757 million video views and 3.17 million YouTube subscribers—EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA marks the franchise's expansion into longform television. Blending the creator-driven storytelling that made EONS a global phenomenon with the cinematic documentary style PBS is known for, the series offers a fresh approach to science programming that is both visually spectacular and accessible to broad audiences.

Episode 6: 'Who Survived the Great Dying (and Why)'

Premieres Aug. 26 on PBS App and PBS.org

Around 250 million years ago, at the dawn of the Triassic Period, life on Earth was devastated. Eventually, the survivors of the Permian would be replaced by new ecosystems unlike anything the world had ever seen. The age of reptiles was beginning.

Episodes

Episode 1: How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World

Episode 2: How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land

Episode 3: The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef

Episode 4: A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth

Episode 5: That Time Almost Everything Died

Episode 6: 'Who Survived the Great Dying (and Why)' — premieres Wednesday, August 26th

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