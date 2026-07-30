EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA Episode 3 to Premiere on PBS

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

PBS Digital Studios is set to release the third episode of its six-part series EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, titled The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef, on the PBS App, PBS.org, the EONS YouTube channel and PBS stations. The episode examines a massive reef system that once stretched for hundreds of kilometers across what is now the Texas desert during the Middle Permian Period, when strange mammal-relatives and large reptiles also thrived on land before a mass extinction event brought the era to an end.

PBS' new six-part series EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA explores the 'Great Dying,' the most catastrophic mass extinction in our planet's history, when more than 80 percent of Earth's species vanished. Episodes 1 and 2 premiered yesterday and can be viewed at the links below:

Episode 1: How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World

Episode 2: How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land

Episode 3 'The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef' premieres Wednesday, August 5th on the PBS App, PBS.org, the EONS YouTube channel, and PBS stations (check local listings).

Hosted by science communicators and paleontology experts Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore, and Gabriel-Philip Santos, the six-part PBS Digital Studios series combines field exploration, expert insight, and cinematic storytelling to bring one of Earth's most dramatic chapters to life. Through stunning animations and newly created, scientifically informed reconstructions of prehistoric plants and animals, the series immerses audiences in a world of supercontinents, mega-monsoons, bizarre creatures, and planet-shaping catastrophes.

Building on nearly a decade of success as one of PBS's most popular digital science brands—with more than 757 million video views and 3.17 million YouTube subscribers—EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA marks the franchise's expansion into longform television. Blending the creator-driven storytelling that made EONS a global phenomenon with the cinematic documentary style PBS is known for, the series offers a fresh approach to science programming that is both visually spectacular and accessible to broad audiences.

Episode 3: The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef

Premieres Aug. 5 on PBS App and PBS.org

Life in the Middle Permian Period flourished. Gigantic reef complexes stretched for hundreds of kilometers in what's now the Texas desert, while strange mammal-relatives and huge reptiles thrived on land. But this epoch ends in a crushing extinction.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA is hosted by science communicators and paleontology experts Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore and Gabriel-Philip Santos, and combines field exploration, expert interviews and cinematic reconstructions of prehistoric life. The series builds on the EONS digital brand, which has drawn more than 757 million video views and 3.17 million YouTube subscribers, marking its expansion into longform television.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...