EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA to Air Tusks and Saber Teeth Episode

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PBS is set to premiere the fourth episode of its six-part series EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, titled A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth, on the PBS App, PBS.org, and PBS stations. The episode examines the Late Permian Period, when increasingly mammal-like traits emerged in ancient relatives of mammals, including the first saber-teeth and tusks, and the appearance of the cynodonts, all before the age of dinosaurs. The series, hosted by Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore, and Gabriel-Philip Santos, explores the Great Dying, described as the most catastrophic mass extinction in Earth's history, during which more than 80 percent of the planet's species vanished.

Episodes 1-3 of EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA are available to stream for free.

Episodes

Episode 1: How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World

Episode 2: How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land

Episode 3: The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef

Episode 4, 'A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth,' premieres Wednesday, August 12th on the PBS App, PBS.org, and PBS stations (check local listings).

Hosted by science communicators and paleontology experts Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore, and Gabriel-Philip Santos, the six-part PBS Digital Studios series combines field exploration, expert insight, and cinematic storytelling to bring one of Earth's most dramatic chapters to life. Through stunning animations and newly created, scientifically informed reconstructions of prehistoric plants and animals, the series immerses audiences in a world of supercontinents, mega-monsoons, bizarre creatures, and planet-shaping catastrophes.

Building on nearly a decade of success as one of PBS's most popular digital science brands—with more than 757 million video views and 3.17 million YouTube subscribers—EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA marks the franchise's expansion into longform television. Blending the creator-driven storytelling that made EONS a global phenomenon with the cinematic documentary style PBS is known for, the series offers a fresh approach to science programming that is both visually spectacular and accessible to broad audiences.

In the Late Permian Period, increasingly mammal-like traits were gradually emerging in ancient relatives of mammals. The first saber-teeth and tusks evolved, and the cynodonts appeared. This all happened before the time of the dinosaurs.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA marks an expansion of the EONS franchise, which has drawn more than 757 million video views and 3.17 million YouTube subscribers, into longform television, combining field exploration, expert commentary, and reconstructions of prehistoric plants and animals produced by PBS Digital Studios.

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