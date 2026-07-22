PBS to Air THE DRAWING ROOM With Mo Welch, POV Special & EONS This Week

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PBS is set to air several programs this week, including THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH, a POV special titled FOR VENIDA, FOR KALIEF, and the series EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, among other upcoming titles on the network's schedule.

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH airs Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). The series is also available to stream on the PBS App.

In the episode 'Sarah Silverman,' comedian Mo Welch sits down with Sarah Silverman for a candid conversation. Silverman discusses her career, her relationship with her late sister Laura, and her experience with depression. The two also engage in a game of 'Whose Bit Is It Anyway?' in which Silverman performs celebrity impressions.

ABOUT THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH is a half-hour talk show hosted by comedian Mo Welch. Each episode features Welch in conversation with a notable guest, blending humor with personal storytelling. The series is produced by GBH.

POV: FOR VENIDA, FOR KALIEF

POV presents FOR VENIDA, FOR KALIEF on Monday, July 21, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). The film is also available to stream on the PBS App.

FOR VENIDA, FOR KALIEF is a documentary directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason. The film follows Venida Browder, the mother of Kalief Browder, a young man who spent three years on Rikers Island without trial before his death by suicide in 2015. The documentary chronicles Venida's fight for justice and criminal justice reform in the years following her son's death, up until her own passing in 2016.

'Kalief's story sparked a national conversation about pretrial detention and cash bail,' said series producer Justine Nagan. 'Venida's story is about a mother's love and the cost of that fight. We're honored to bring this film to PBS audiences.'

ABOUT POV

POV is American television's longest-running independent documentary series. Since 1988, POV has presented films that capture the full spectrum of the human experience. POV films have won 43 Emmy Awards, 22 Peabody Awards, 3 Academy Awards, and the George Foster Peabody Institutional Award. POV is produced by American Documentary, Inc.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA premieres Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). The series is also available to stream on the PBS App.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA is a new science series that explores life on Earth during the age of the supercontinent Pangea, spanning roughly 300 to 200 million years ago. The series examines the creatures, ecosystems, and cataclysmic events of that era, including the largest mass extinction in Earth's history.

The series is hosted by Kallie Moore, Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, and Blake de Pastino, the creators of the PBS Digital Studios series Eons.

ABOUT EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA is produced by GBH in association with PBS. The series is based on the PBS Digital Studios YouTube channel Eons, which has accumulated more than 2 million subscribers. Major funding for EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

ADDITIONAL PBS PROGRAMMING

Other PBS programming airing during the week of July 21, 2026, includes new episodes of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., and FRONTLINE, among others. Schedules vary by local station; viewers are encouraged to check local listings or visit pbs.org for air times.

BroadwayWorld previously covered THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH when comedian Sarah Silverman appeared in an upcoming episode, demonstrating celebrity impressions in an exclusive clip shared ahead of the broadcast.

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