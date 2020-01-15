EMPEROR Acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment

Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired all U.S. distribution rights to the slave rebellion action-thriller EMPEROR as announced today by Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg. Scheduled for a March 27, 2020 theatrical release, EMPEROR is written and directed by Mark Amin and stars Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson.



In "EMPEROR," based on a remarkable true story, Dayo Okeniyi plays Shields Green, an escaped slave who will do anything to free his family. Racing north, Green joins forces with the legendary John Brown in the battle at Harpers Ferry, a key battle of the abolitionist movement and which helped sparked the Civil War.



Produced by Amin, Cami Winikoff and Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, EMPEROR was shot on location in Savannah, Georgia.



"EMPEROR" is a terrific, moving film with great heart that could not be more timely," said Ortenberg.



"Here was a young slave who ran away from his plantation, made it to freedom, and had Fredrick Douglas offer to send him to Canada to live in safety. Instead he chose to join John Brown and fight for the principles he believed in. This is what inspired me to make this film.," said Amin.



"This isn't a slavery movie. It's a freedom movie," said producer Reginald Hudlin. "This is a film about a man smart enough and strong enough to fight the system and change the world."





