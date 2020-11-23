ELIZABETHTOWN Debuts on Blu-Ray February 9th

Oscar®-winning* director Cameron Crowe's beguiling romantic comedy ELIZABETHTOWN arrives for the first time ever on Blu-ray in time for Valentine's Day gift-giving as part of the Paramount Presents line on February 9, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The limited-edition Paramount Presents Blu-ray Disc™ includes the film newly remastered from a 4K transfer supervised by Crowe. The disc is presented in collectible packaging that includes a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster, and an interior spread with key movie moments. The ELIZABETHTOWN Blu-ray also includes a new Filmmaker Focus with Crowe, never-before-seen deleted scenes, and an alternate ending with an introduction by Crowe. Along with access to a Digital copy of the film, the Blu-ray also includes previously released special features, including deleted and extended scenes with an introduction by Crowe, "On the Road to Elizabethtown," "The Music of Elizabethtown," "Meet the Crew" featurette, "Training Wheels" featurette, a photo gallery and more.

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) and Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) star in this heartfelt romance set against a fantastic rock 'n' roll soundtrack. Hot-shot designer Drew Baylor's (Bloom) life becomes completely unraveled when he loses his father and his job on one fateful day. En route to Elizabethtown to visit his family, Drew meets Claire (Dunst). She's beautiful, unstoppably positive, and just the gal to guide Drew on his journey back home and to teach him what it means to live and love along the way. The film also stars Susan Sarandon, Alec Baldwin, Judy Greer, and Jessica Biel.

This collectible line spans celebrated classics to film-lover favorites, each from the studio's renowned library. Every Paramount Presents release features never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive collectible packaging. There are 13 additional titles available in the Paramount Presents collection: Fatal Attraction, King Creole, To Catch a Thief, Flashdance, Days of Thunder, Pretty In Pink, Airplane!, Ghost, Roman Holiday, The Haunting, The Golden Child, Trading Places and The Court Jester.

