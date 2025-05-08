Duff Goldman Returns to Food Network with New Series SUPER MEGA CAKES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary chef and artist Duff Goldman has been battling top-tier opponents his whole career, but the new series Super Mega Cakes pushes his skill and talent to the next level. In the six-episode series, Team Duff goes up against six teams of the country’s best cake artists over the course of four days - all at once.

With themes from Superman and Architectural Wonders to Classic Cartoons, the results are mind-blowingly realistic pieces of edible art with intricate details and interactive elements. Each episode focuses on one head-to-head build to impress judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon who will determine each week’s most successful cake – while Duff must juggle all six projects at the same time.

Special guests joining the judging panel include Eric Bauza, Beck Bennett, Paul de Gelder, Jack Osbourne, Drew Scott and Jacques Torres. In the end, the finalist cakes are presented and tasted by a 50-person audience who will name the grand champion. Super Mega Cakes premieres on Monday, June 16th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on MAX.

In the supersized season premiere, Duff meets the six exceptional Super Mega Cakes teams and learns the theme of each challenge. In the first head-to-head battle, Duff is joined by his invaluable righthand man Geof Manthorne and the Charm City Cakes team in a life-sized Superman-themed challenge against a renowned British cake artist and her team. Each must create cakes with designs and flavors inspired by Superman that include an animation element.

Judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon are joined by actor Beck Bennett to determine which Superman creation flies above the rest. Upcoming cake themes include an Under the Sea challenge that must have a floating element and Alien Invasion requiring a lighting scheme. In the season finale on Monday, July 21st the final cakes are presented and tasted by a 50-person audience who determines which cake deserves the grand prize.

