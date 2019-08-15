Drew Barrymore Tapes Pilot for CBS Talk Show

Variety reports that Drew Barrymore has filmed an hourlong talk show pilot for CBS. Reports say she will also executive produce.

Barrymore has been a Hollywood sweetheart since she was a child, breaking hearts in "ET" when she was just seven years old. She is a respected actor and producer, most recently starring in and executive producing "Santa Clarita Diet" for Netflix. Barrymore also starred in "Never Been Kissed," "Donnie Darko," and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

