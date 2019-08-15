Drew Barrymore Tapes Pilot for CBS Talk Show

Aug. 15, 2019  
Drew Barrymore Tapes Pilot for CBS Talk Show

Variety reports that Drew Barrymore has filmed an hourlong talk show pilot for CBS. Reports say she will also executive produce.

Barrymore has been a Hollywood sweetheart since she was a child, breaking hearts in "ET" when she was just seven years old. She is a respected actor and producer, most recently starring in and executive producing "Santa Clarita Diet" for Netflix. Barrymore also starred in "Never Been Kissed," "Donnie Darko," and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Elizabeth Banks Will Produce Amanda Green Legal Drama THE TWELVE at Fox
  • XTC's Colin Moulding & Terry Chambers Release TC&I Live Album 'Naked Flames'
  • Kevin Hart Will Produce & Lead NIGHT WOLF, A Superhero Comedy
  • Frightened Rabbit Release Documentary on the Making of 'Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight'