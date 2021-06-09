DreamWorks' THE MIGHTY ONES Celebrates Backyard Adventures with a New Season this Summer!

Offbeat pals "Rocksy," "Twig," "Leaf," and "Very Berry" return for 10 all-new episodes of The Mighty Ones, created and executive produced by ​Sunil Hall​ ("Gravity Falls") and ​Lynne Naylor ("Samurai Jack"), and featuring the creative team behind some of the most influential animated series of the last two decades (​"The Ren & Stimpy Show,​​" "SpongeBob SquarePants,"​ "The Powerpuff Girls")​.

Season two debuts July 1st on Peacock and Hulu, with special guest stars Manila Luzon (RuPaul's Drag Race), Fortune Feimster ("Kenan," Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), and Stephen Root (Office Space, "Amphibia")!

In every backyard exists a secret world filled with tiny creatures, and The Mighty Ones follows the hilarious misadventures of the smallest of them: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry. Living in the unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans - who they mistake for gods - these self-proclaimed Mighty Ones are determined to live large and have fun in their WILD wonderland, despite their diminutive stature.

In season 2, the misadventures of The Mighty Ones continue as they explore their backyard wonderland and learn more about the strange creatures they share it with. A flood forces the group to live as pirates searching for dry land, Rocksy dabbles in a home makeover, and Very Berry makes a new feathery "friend" who may or may not see her as food.

These mighty little beings are relatively fearless, a little misguided and always have each others' backs come snow, wind or any atmospheric phenomenon that threatens the yard they call home.

Watch the promo here: