DreamWorks Animation's DOG MAN To Stream on Peacock in May

Following a successful box office debut, Dog Man streams exclusively on Peacock on May 30, along with additional bonus content and select extended/deleted scenes. Adapted from the #1 global bestselling book series by acclaimed author and illustrator Dav Pilkey, DreamWorks Animation's comedy adventure features a heart-warming cast of characters voiced by Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon and more.

From DreamWorks Animation – creators of How to Train Your Dragon and The WILD Robot – comes the canine crime-fighting film adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s literary phenomenon: Dog Man. When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured on the job, a harebrained surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born!

As he embraces his new identity and strives to impress his Chief (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out), Dog Man must stop the villainous Petey the Cat (Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live”) from cloning himself and creating an evil kitten, doubling his evil abilities. The story takes a turn when the kitten forges an unexpected bond with Dog Man and in the process, they discover the power of family to bring even the most hostile foes together.

