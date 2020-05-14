Dr. Anthony Fauci, Desus & Mero & More to Present At The Webby Awards

The 24th Annual Webby Awards, dubbed Webbys From Home (WFH), will honor this year's best Internet work and the outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet to respond to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt, the Webbys take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 3:00pm EDT

This year's nominees include some of the year's most talked-about personalities, including Lizzo, Lil Dicky, Ellen, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Fallon, Bon Iver, FKA twigs, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Wiz Khalifa, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.

Notable presenters confirmed to participate in this year's Internet show include NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, late-night hosts Desus & Mero, singer-songwriter FKA twigs, anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky, actor & comedian Hannibal Buress, singer-songwriter Imogen Heap, former NFL player and host of the Green Light Pod Chris Long, singer-songwriter Jill Scott, S-town host and co-creator Brian Reed, Roots drummer and Tonight Show bandleader Questlove, former NBA player Isaiah Thomas, Youtube personalities Rhett & Link, Thrive Global founder and CEO Ariana Huffington, "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans, rapper Action Bronson, chef & restaurateur David Chang, and co-inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf, among others to be announced. Special performance by singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.

Winners for The 24th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on the morning of Tuesday, May 19, 2020, culminating with a special Internet celebration at 3PM EDT.





