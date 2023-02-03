Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Donna Summer Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May

The new documentary debuts May 2023 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Feb. 03, 2023  

HBO Original documentary LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER, directed by Oscar® and Emmy®-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams ("Life Animated," HBO's "The Apollo") and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, debuts May 2023 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Shaped by Summer's own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer's songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice and artistry becoming the defining soundtrack of an era.

A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage - often shot by Summer herself - and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.

HBO Documentary Films presents a Polygram Entertainment presentation, a Motto Pictures production, in association with One Story Up and Federal Films, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER. Directed by Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano; a film by Roger Ross Williams; produced by Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Roger Ross Williams, David Blackman; co-producer: J. Daniel Torres; edited by Enat Sidi, Jon Stray; consulting editor: Jean Tsien; executive produced by Brooklyn Sudano, Bruce Sudano, Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff, Monte Lipman, Brett Alperowitz. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.



