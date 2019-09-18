Donick Cary Signs First-Look Animation Producing Deal with Comedy Central Productions

Comedy Central today announced a first-look animation deal with Emmy-winning writer and producer Donick Cary, who will develop and produce animation projects across all platforms for the #1 brand in comedy and its new studio-production arm, Comedy Central Productions. As part of his deal, Cary will develop his own ideas, and work with other talent and creators to identify and develop animated properties for Comedy Central and other platforms.

CCP partners with comedy's best writers, producers and on-screen talent. Cary joins an impressive roster of talent with first look deals for CCP, including Derek Waters; Paulilu, the production company from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs; Anthony King; Irony Point, the production company from Daniel Powell and Alex Bach; and Stuart Miller.

"I couldn't be more thrilled and can't think of a better place to be developing funny cartoons for than CC," said Cary. "Comedy Central always encourages the right mix of funny, smart and super stupid! I definitely check at least one of those boxes! Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and figuring out how to draw stuff ... is that how this works?"

"Donick has left his brilliant stamp on some of television's best comedies," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content, Comedy Central. "This is an exciting partnership for Comedy Central and CCP and we can't wait to work with him to find our new favorite animated shows!"

Donick Cary got his start writing for Late Night with David Letterman. He continued working with the show through its move to CBS, serving as both head writer and the "guy in the bear suit" on The Late Show with David Letterman.

After five years in late night, Cary moved to The Simpsons, where he served as a co-executive producer for four seasons. He has served the same capacity writing and producing on the series Just Shoot Me, New Girl, Bored to Death, Silicon Valley, PARKS AND RECREATION and AP Bio.

In 2004 Donick created the animated series Lil' Bush for Ampd mobile cell phones. The show was picked up by Comedy Central and became the first mobi/web-series ever to move from the internet to television. To handle the animation, Donick founded Sugarshack Animation (Sugarshackanimation.com) with offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and Sofia, Bulgaria.





