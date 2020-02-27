Domhnall & Brian Gleeson Will Produce FRANK OF IRELAND

Variety reports that Domhnall and Brian Gleeson will produce and co-write "Frank of Ireland," a new comedy series meant for Amazon and Channel 4.

Brian stars as Frank Marron, who is described as a 32-year-old catastrophe. He is further described as a misanthropic, narcissistic, fantasist in ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT who thinks the world owes him something. But, nonetheless, he's the show's hero.

Frank lives in Dublin with his mother Mary (Pom Boyd). He is single and his pocket money hasn't increased in a decade or more. Frank is a musician but hasn't written a song or played a gig in seven years and five months. His ex-girlfriend Aine (Sarah Greene) has a new boyfriend, Peter-Brian (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) for the first time since they split, and Frank may be finding that a tad difficult.

Frank is also fine because of his wingman Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson). Doofus foolishly thinks they are best friends and it's his job to blow smoke up, facilitate and attempt to fix the relentless debris in Frank's wake.

Brian Gleeson recently starred in "Hellboy," "Mother!," and "Logan Lucky." Domhnall is best known for roles in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy, as well as "About Time," "Frank," and "Peter Rabbit."

