Disney Strikes Content Deal with LIKE NASTYA Kids' Creator

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Disney has entered into a content and development deal with 'Like Nastya,' marking the global phenomenon's first development deal with a major entertainment company. One of the biggest kids' channels on YouTube, 'Like Nastya' has more than 450 million subscribers across 25 YouTube channels in 22 languages and has amassed more than 275 billion lifetime views.

The deal includes development of an original animated preschool series for Disney Jr. and Disney+, along with new live-action content for kids, tweens, teens and families. It also includes access to a curated collection of the Like Nastya library content, known for its playful storytelling, imaginative adventures and music.

The content will be distributed across Disney+ and other Disney-owned platforms.

'I'm incredibly proud of Anastasiia and how 'Like Nastya' has grown into a global brand loved by millions of families worldwide. Bringing together the worlds of 'Like Nastya' and Disney is an exciting opportunity to create something truly special for a new generation,' said Anna Radzinskaia, Nastya's mother and founder of the 'Like Nastya' brand.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

About Like Nastya

Since its launch in 2016, Like Nastya has evolved into a global family entertainment franchise spanning original digital content, music, live entertainment, consumer products, gaming, licensing, brand partnerships, and streaming distribution. Through inspiring storytelling and family-friendly experiences, the brand continues to entertain and connect with millions of children and families around the world every day.

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