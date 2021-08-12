Disney Plus Will Release HOME SWEET HOME ALONE Movie This Holiday Season

Today, Disney+ announced 20th Century Studios' "Home SWEET HOME Alone," an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise, will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the streaming service.

Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family's home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers...and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

The film stars Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Rob Delaney ("Deadpool 2"), Archie Yates ("Jojo Rabbit"), Aisling Bea ("Living with Yourself"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"), Tim Simons ("Veep"), Pete Holmes ("The Secret Life of Pets 2"), Devin Ratray ("Home Alone"), Ally Maki ("Toy Story 4"), Chris Parnell ("Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues") and is directed by Dan Mazer ("Dirty Grandpa").

The screenplay is by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell ("Saturday Night Live"), story by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell and John Hughes ("Home Alone") based on a screenplay by John Hughes. Hutch Parker ("X-Men: Dark Phoenix") and Dan Wilson ("Patriots Day") serve as producers, with Jeremiah Samuels ("Stuber") serving as executive producer.