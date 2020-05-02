Disney Launches Line of Character-Themed Face Masks With Profits Going to Charity

Disney has launched a line of character-themed face masks, with profits going to charity.

The reusable cloth face masks feature characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Monsters Inc., Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse, and more!

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare. Disney has reached its goal of raising $1 million in profits from the sales of the masks.

The masks are currently available in four packs for $19.99 on the shopDisney website.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You