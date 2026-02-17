Disney Launches LOCKER DIARIES Anthology Series Featuring ZOMBIES and DESCENDANTS Characters

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney is dropping an all-new short-form anthology series, Locker Diaries, featuring characters from popular Disney Channel franchises, including ZOMBIES, Descendants, and Phineas and Ferb.

The first two episodes of Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES are now available on Disney+, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok with additional episodes rolling out every Saturday until mid-April. The episodes will also air next month on Disney Channel and will be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

Locker Diaries offers audiences a new perspective on their fan-favorite shows and movies, inviting them to peek into the hallways and lives of familiar characters as they open their school lockers. Designed for digital platforms, Locker Diaries leans into vertical viewing by framing each story through an open locker.

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES kicks off the series with 11 short-form live-action episodes and gives viewers a glimpse into the drama unfolding in the school halls of Sunnyside & Shadyside. Malachi Barton (Victor), Freya Skye (Nova), Swayam Bhatia (Vera), Julian Lerner (Ray) and Mekonnen Knife (Vargas) return to reprise their fan-favorite roles from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Additional"Locker Diaries episodes featuring PHINEAS AND FERB and Descendants characters are set to premiere later this year across Disney+, YouTube and Disney Channel. In the meantime, fans can stream the all-new episodes of Cartoonified! with Phineas and Ferb, available now on Disney+ and YouTube, and the Descendants / ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour: Concert Special” on Friday, Feb 20, on Disney+. All seasons of PHINEAS AND FERB and movies in the Descendants and “ZOMBIES franchises are streaming on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney