Disney+ Has Officially Launched in Europe, Including the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and More!

According to Deadline, Disney+ has officially launched in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. It will launch in France on April 7.

Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said: "Launching in seven markets simultaneously marks a new milestone for Disney+. We humbly hope that this service can bring some much-needed moments of respite for families during these difficult times."

Disney+ can be viewed on devices with iOS and Android operating systems, as well as gaming consoles like the Xbox One, and smart TVs including LG and Samsung. In the UK, Sky users can also access the app through Sky Q.

Disney+ primarily distributes films and television series produced by The Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television, with the service advertising content from Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars brands in particular. Original films and television series are also distributed on Disney+, with ten films and seven series having been produced for the platform as of November 2019.





