Disney Films, Including BLACK WIDOW, THE ETERNALS, and More Get New Release Dates

Many upcoming Disney films have pushed back their release dates due to the closures of cinemas because of the current health crisis.

The movies that have received new release dates include Black Widow, The Eternals, and more, according to Variety.

"Black Panther 2" will still debut on May 6, 2022, while "Captain Marvel 2" has been set for July 8, 2022.

All of the upcoming release dates are as follows:

"Black Widow": Nov. 6, 2020

"The Eternals": Feb. 12, 2021

"Shang-Chi": May 7, 2021

"Dr. Strange 2": Nov. 5, 2021

"Thor 4": Feb. 18, 2022

"Black Panther 2": May 6, 2022

"Captain Marvel 2": July 8, 2022

As previously reported, "Artemis Fowl," which was supposed to open on May 29, will instead debut on Disney+.

For now, Disney is keeping dates for holiday releases "West Side Story" (Dec. 18) and "The Last Duel" (Dec. 25).

"The New Mutants," "Woman in the Window," "Antlers" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" remain without release dates.

Read more on Variety.





