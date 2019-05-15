Disney Channel Renews AMPHIBIA Ahead of Series Premiere

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of "Amphibia," a frog-out-of-water animated comedy series, ahead of its debut on MONDAY, JUNE 17 (10:00-10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Leaping into the fantastical world of "Amphibia," the series chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy (voiced by Brenda Song) after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Created and executive produced by Annie Award-winner Matt Braly ("Gravity Falls"), the series is inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand.

In making the announcement, Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels, said, "Matt and his team have created an imaginative new world in 'Amphibia,' with multifaceted, relatable lead characters who throughout the series will experience transformational journeys. We are excited to introduce these new characters as part of our Disney Channel animation line up and can't wait for viewers to follow along on their adventures."

Starring alongside Song in "Amphibia" is Justin Felbinger (Disney Junior's "Miles From Tomorrowland") as Sprig Plantar, who forges a once-in-a-lifetime friendship with Anne; Amanda Leighton ("This Is Us") as unpredictable pollywog (aka tadpole) Polly Plantar, the youngest member of the Plantar family; and Disney Legend Bill Farmer (the voice of Goofy) as overprotective and traditional grandfather Hop Pop.

The guest voice cast includes Tony Hale ("Veep") as mysterious salesman Apothecary Gary; Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us") as southern tusked frog Gunther, who lives on the outskirts of Wartwood, and bed and breakfast owner Teddy; Stephen Root ("Barry") as Wartwood's Mayor Toadstool; Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock") as Mayor Toadstool's assistant, Toadie; Kristen Johnston and Matt Jones (both from "Mom") as prison guards Braddock and Percy; Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir as celebrity talent show judges; Diedrich Bader ("American Housewife") as famous bugball player, Frog Jordan; Kevin McDonald ("Lilo & Stitch") as restaurant critic Mr. Duckweed; James Patrick Stuart ("General Hospital") as local town vagrant One-Eyed Wally; and Youtube sensation Anna Akana as Anne's best friend from back home, Sasha.

"Amphibia" debuts with new episodes daily beginning Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20. Following the premiere week, the series will air daily throughout the summer. A series of shorts, "Teen Girl in a Frog World," will begin rolling out in August on Disney Channel YouTube. Coinciding with the series premiere, the DisneyNOW app will also unveil an immersive role-playing game "Amphibia: Locust Pocus," where players go on quests to help Anne and Sprig fix the damage in Wartwood caused by the locusts. "Amphibia" is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

