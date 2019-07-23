Disney Channel Greenlights Animated Series THE CURSE OF MOLLY MCGEE

Disney Channel has ordered original animated series "The Curse of Molly McGee," a buddy comedy about tween optimist Molly McGee and grumpy ghost Scratch, from Emmy® Award-winning duo Bill Motz and Bob Roth ("LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures") who serve as executive producers with Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter ("Kim Possible").

The series, from Disney Television Animation, follows Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and Scratch, whose joy comes from spreading misery. When one of Scratch's spells backfires, he finds himself forever cursed in Molly's presence.

Disney Television Animation studio has added to its roster of world-class talent, securing overall development deals with top animation creators and artists including Bruce Smith ("The Proud Family"), Jeff Howard ("Planes"), Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy"), Stevie Wermers ("Prep & Landing"), Kevin Deters ("Prep & Landing"), Howy Parkins ("The Lion Guard"), Amy Higgins ("Star vs. The Forces of Evil"), Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton ("Prince of Peoria"), Noah Z. Jones ("Pickle & Peanut"), Mike Roth ("Regular Show"), John Infantino ("Star vs. The Forces of Evil"), Jeremy Shipp ("Kung Fu Panda"), Ryan Gillis ("Pickle & Peanut"), Steve Marmel ("The Fairly OddParents"), Natasha Kline ("Big City Greens") and Sabrina Cotugno ("The Owl House").

Photo credit: Disney Channel





