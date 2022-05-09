Disney Announces New 'Disney's Summer Magic Quest' Special

"Disney's Summer Magic Quest," the third installment of Disney's popular "Magic Quest" specials, is set to debut with "ZOMBIES 3" stars Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza, Kylee Russell and Matt Cornett competing in a playful battle royal featuring new monumental challenges.

The quest will take place inside EPCOT at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort after dark as part of The World's Most Magical Celebration that honors the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Beloved actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown ("Big Shot"), who also hosted last December's "Disney's Holiday Magic Quest," will return as the stars battle it out in a series of exciting new challenges and obstacles through a variety of iconic and immersive EPCOT attractions.

"Disney's Summer Magic Quest" will premiere Sunday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will begin streaming on Disney+ later this summer.

In this "Magic Quest" outing, the summer crusade will take our competitors through the iconic locations of EPCOT, where the impossible becomes possible. The two teams will race around the world and beyond, competing throughout all four neighborhoods of EPCOT, including "World Showcase," the home of 12 unique country experiences; "World Discovery," which highlights adventures in space; "World Nature," showcasing the natural beauty of Earth; and "World Celebration," exploring the history of innovations.

The competing stars will also get premiere access to the all-new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion with the "Guardians of the Galaxy": Cosmic Rewind attraction and get an insider's look into the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction. Expect to see surprise moments and special guests as the two teams run against the countdown clock to complete their quest before sunrise. A donation to the Special Olympics in support of their mission to empower athletes with different abilities will be made in honor of the winning team.

Previous editions of the special, titled "Disney's Holiday Magic Quest," aired in December of 2020 and 2021 on Disney Channel and featured cast members from the "ZOMBIES" franchise. Both specials are currently available to view on Disney+.

"Disney's Summer Magic Quest" is produced by 7ate9 Productions. Artur Spigel serves as executive producer and director.