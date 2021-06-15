Discovery+ Greenlights New Home Series With Marsai Martin

With help from actress Marsai Martin, who has a burgeoning personal passion for interior design, extraordinary teens will get personalized bedroom makeovers in a newly greenlighted discovery+ series. Martin, best known from the ABC sitcom Black-ish, will serve as executive producer of the eight-episode series and will lead the design team that creates stunning bedroom overhauls for exceptional, peer-nominated youth who make a positive impact in their communities. The series will be available to stream on discovery+ in 2022.

"As a teen, my bedroom is a space where I can be comfortable in my own skin and just be free," said Martin. "When I walk into my room, I want it to feel like a breath of fresh air. And that's the goal for my fellow teens who will receive these amazing bedroom makeovers."

After surprising him or her with the good news, Martin will work with her expert team, including carpenter Joanie Sprague and designer Tiffany Thompson, to create a breathtaking oasis reflective of each teen's interests, individuality, personality and style.

"For teens, decorating their own bedroom and creating a personalized place where they can escape is a true rite of passage," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV, whose team also greenlights home-related content for discovery+. "Marsai is the epitome of a teen who owns her personal style and knows who she is and where she is going. She is ready to help her fellow teens turn the dream of a perfect bedroom into a reality."

The project is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment in association with Genius Entertainment. Executive producers for 51 Minds include Christian Sarabia, Raymond Garcia, Nicole Elliott and Adriane Hopper Williams. Executive producers for Genius Entertainment include Josh and Carol Martin, Nicole Dow and Oronde Garrett.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Johnson